SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — With the growing season coming up soon gardeners are prepping their plots, especially the folks with Voices for Food in South Sioux City.

For the past nine years, they have increased access of fresh produce to people in need by growing it themselves. The program is run by the University of Nebraska Extention Office and has served nearly a hundred-thousand pounds of produce since its conception.

Master Gardener Marion Cain told KCAU 9 why she does it.

“There is something so rewarding about sharing with people, sharing your knowledge, sharing your experiences, sharing your vegetables. It’s brought more joy than I can hardly measure,” Cain said.

But the fresh produce doesn’t just have to be from the organization’s garden. If you find yourself with more than you can handle from your garden this year, Dakota County Voices for Food accepts donations of produce as well. There are three produce drop-off sites, they can be found by clicking here.