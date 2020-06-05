Dakota County Voices for Food packs 1000th box of food for families affected by COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A local collaborative effort has packed its 1000th box of food for families affected by COVID-19.

Dakota County Voices for Food made food boxes available for families with individuals who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

A small group of kid volunteers put together 600 of those boxes themselves.

The project was made possible through the South Sioux City Community Schools, the Food Bank of Siouxland, and Hy-Vee.

