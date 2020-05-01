Dakota County tops 940 COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have distributed nearly 100,000 face masks to truck drivers across Nebraska in the last two days.

"This was a tremendous effort made by many people to primarily do two things: show our thanks and support to these drivers and to help protect them as they continue working to keep food and critical supplies moving across the country. Our troopers have a great relationship with the Nebraska Trucking Association. To partner with them and federal agencies to make this happen quickly is a good example of the teamwork we're seeing all over the country right now," Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Colonel John Bolduc said.