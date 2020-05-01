Dakota County tops 940 COVID-19 cases

by: Kate Lundahl

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 164 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County Friday.

The county tallies a total of 942 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Dakota County Health department, case numbers are rising drastically because of increased testing in the county.

The health department plans to move forward with more targeted community testing by contacting those have tested positive.

