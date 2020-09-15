Dakota County, SSCSD to remain at Phase 3 of Nebraska reopening

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – While most of Nebraska is moving forward into phase four of reopening, parts of Dakota County will be holding back.

After collaborating with the Dakota County Health Department, the South Sioux City School District has made the decision to stay at “yellow” phase three for the time being.

The biggest change when the school moves to “green” phase four would mean that masks would become optional at school.

“At this time, we would like to remain cautionary and continue implementing all of our safety measures for yellow,” says Becky Eckhardt, the Student Services Director.

Eckhardt says that the next evaluation on whether to move to phase four will be on October 1.

