Dakota County Sheriff: 28-year-old killed in rollover crash

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old died last weekend in a rollover crash.

According to a release, on August 15 around 6:37 a.m., Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Bluff Road in rural Dakota County for a vehicle rollover.

When arriving at the scene, deputies discovered a white Ford Taurus had struck a tree before coming to a rest. The driver, Elizabeth Figueroa, of Emerson, Nebraska, was deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

