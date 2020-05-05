DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one additional death and nine new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Tuesday.
The county now totals 1,014 positive cases of the virus and three deaths.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Scientist says he was fired after concerns over malaria drug
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts holds daily COVID-19 press conference
- Dakota County sees third COVID-19 death, 9 new cases
- LIVE NOW: As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
- Nearly 1,400 Tyson workers at three Iowa plants get coronavirus