Dakota County sees third COVID-19 death, 9 new cases

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one additional death and nine new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Tuesday.

The county now totals 1,014 positive cases of the virus and three deaths.

