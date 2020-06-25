Dakota County sees small change in COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD), the total number of positive cases is now 1,761.

There were no new deaths, keeping the county total at 34.

The county’s health department said out of the 5,262 tests performed, 3,501 of them came back negative.

The DCHD said that they’ve seen a sustained decrease in cases and are transitioning into Phase II of the Directed Health Measure.

TestNebraska will return to Dakota County on Thursday and Friday at the Dakota City Fire Hall.

