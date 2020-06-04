Dakota County sees 27th COVID-19 death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials have confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the virus in Dakota County, Thursday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, the county tallies 1,696 positive cases. The number includes 908 recoveries.

The county tallies 27 COVID-19 deaths.

The health department reports 4,753 tests have been administered for the virus, and 3,057 of those tests have returned negative.

As the county moves through different phases of reopening, the health department asks residents to remember the following: social distancing, wear a mask when in public, wash hands often, and sanitize common use areas.