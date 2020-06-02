Dakota County sees 26th COVID-19 death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the virus in Dakota County, Tuesday.
According to the Dakota County Health Department, the county now totals 1,683 positive COVID-19 cases.
