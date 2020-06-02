Dakota County sees 26th COVID-19 death

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the virus in Dakota County, Tuesday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, the county now totals 1,683 positive COVID-19 cases.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories