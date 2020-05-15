Dakota County sees 2 more virus deaths, over 1,500 total cases

by: Kate Lundahl

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Friday.

Two additional deaths were also reported. 13 Dakota County residents have now died due to COVID-19.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, there are a total of 1,507 cases in the county.

