Dakota County sees 2 more virus deaths, over 1,500 total cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Friday.
Two additional deaths were also reported. 13 Dakota County residents have now died due to COVID-19.
According to the Dakota County Health Department, there are a total of 1,507 cases in the county.
