Dakota County responds to Nebraska gambling proposal being removed from ballot

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU)– New developments Wednesday afternoon, in the battle to bring legalized gambling to horse tracks in Nebraska, the Nebraska Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments concerning “Keep the Money in Nebraska’s” ballot initiative to legalize gaming across the state.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case filed Tuesday by “Keep the Money in Nebraska,” according to Ho-Chunk incorporated, who is partnering with Keep the Money in Nebraska, arguments could be heard next week in Lincoln.

The pro-gaming organization filed suit Tuesday, this, after learning the Nebraska Secretary of State had de-certified three ballot initiatives related to legalized gaming.

Right now in Nebraska, only limited forms of gambling, like keno, are available to the public.

South Sioux City officials say if that were to change taxes from gambling would mean more money for the entire community.

“I don’t see why it shouldn’t be it’s legal everywhere else, all in Nebraska money is going to Iowa and South Dakota by not keep it in Nebraska,” said Dean Stoos, who lives in Dakota City.

The “Keep the Money in Nebraska” group agrees with Stoos and now awaits word from the State Supreme Court.

When pulling the issue off the November ballot on Tuesday, Nebraska’s secretary of state called the petition misleading and confusing. Gambling proponents like Stoss disagree.

“What did they have, 451,000 people sign for it? Hey, people want it we want to keep the money in the state too,” said Stoos.

Winnebago based Ho-Chunk Inc. is part of “Keep the Money in Nebraska” and has a big stake in the court’s decision. It owns the former Atokad Race track in South Sioux City and would build a gaming facility if voters approve. CEO Lance Morgan says the benefits are obvious.

“I don’t understand it, in a time of financial crisis you know we did an economic study $8.8 billion dollars have gone from Nebraska to the casinos in Council Bluffs Iowa since they opened,” said Morgan.

It’s money that the mayor of South Sioux City says would go into their community.

“It would be really good for taxes, it would increase our tax base so it would help out our community that way and our businesses as people would come from out of town to gamble,” said Rod Koch, the mayor of South Sioux City.

South Sioux City economic director Oscar Gomez says Ho-Chunk has already proven to be a good community partner.

“Our partnership with Ho-Chunk has been great ever since they decided to come to our community, so we have grateful that they have chosen us. This new gambling bill through the state of Nebraska where they want to do something in our community, obviously, anyway we can do to support them to get that accomplished would be a benefit for our community,” said Gomez.

Organizers of the pro-gaming petition drive face a September 11th deadline for getting the measure placed on the November ballot.

