Dakota County residents 18 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DaCHD) has announced that residents who are 18 and older are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

Health officials said any Dakota County residents who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine will need to register by clicking here.

If you know a friend or neighbor who doesn’t have internet access or social media, please reach out to them to assist in signing them up.

DaCHD said if you’re having difficulties signing up to call the Nebraska DHHS hotline at 531-249-1873.

Once you register with the system, you will receive a text, email, or phone call when you’re able to schedule yourself for one of the clinics that the health department will be holding.