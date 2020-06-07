Dakota County reports two new cases of COVID-19, 297 more recoveries

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The county has a total of 1,710 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, which means the death toll remains at 27.

DCHD announced 297 more recoveries from COVID-19, brings the recovery number to 1,268.

The county’s health department said out of the 4,898 tests performed that 3,188 of them came back negative.

Latest Stories