DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The county has a total of 1,710 positive cases of the coronavirus.
Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, which means the death toll remains at 27.
DCHD announced 297 more recoveries from COVID-19, brings the recovery number to 1,268.
The county’s health department said out of the 4,898 tests performed that 3,188 of them came back negative.
Latest Stories
- Dakota County reports two new cases of COVID-19, 297 more recoveries
- New Mexico child disparities on food, violence ranked high
- South Dakota confirms 71 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
- Officials have identified the woman who drowned at Brown’s Lake on Saturday
- Woodbury County reports nine more cases of COVID-19