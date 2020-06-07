Dakota County reports two new cases of COVID-19, 297 more recoveries

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The county has a total of 1,710 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, which means the death toll remains at 27.

DCHD announced 297 more recoveries from COVID-19, brings the recovery number to 1,268.

The county’s health department said out of the 4,898 tests performed that 3,188 of them came back negative.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories