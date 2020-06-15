Dakota County reports two more cases of COVID-19, one new death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 1,741.

Health officials confirmed one more virus-related death, raising the death toll to 32.

DCHD isn’t releasing the recovery number of the county on Monday.

The county’s health department said out of the 5,073 that 3,332 of them came back negative.

