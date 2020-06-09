Dakota County reports three new COVID-19 deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The county’s death toll is now at 30.

Health officials confirmed no additional cases of the virus, meaning the number of positive cases remains at 1,720.

DCHD mentions that there are 1,300 people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department reported out of the 4,952 tests performed that 3,232 came back negative.

Latest Stories