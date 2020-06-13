Dakota County reports six new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 1,738.
Health officials confirmed no additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, meaning the death toll remains at 31.
DCHD mentions that 1,382 individuals have recovered from the virus.
The county’s health department said out of the 5,026 tests performed that 3,288 of them came back negative.
