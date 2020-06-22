Dakota County reports one new COVID-19 death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported one new virus-related death on Monday afternoon, raising the death toll to 34.
Health officials reported no new cases, meaning the total number of positive cases in Dakota County remains at 1,753.
DCHD isn’t releasing the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.
The county’s health department said out of the 5,215 tests performed that 3,462 of them came back negative.
