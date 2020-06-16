Dakota County reports one new case of COVID-19, no additional deaths

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported one new case of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to 1,742.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 32.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus.

The county’s health department said out of the 5,108 tests performed that 3,366 of them came back negative.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories