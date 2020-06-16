Dakota County reports one new case of COVID-19, no additional deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported one new case of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to 1,742.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 32.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus.

The county’s health department said out of the 5,108 tests performed that 3,366 of them came back negative.

