Dakota County reports one new case of COVID-19, no additional deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported one new case of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to 1,742.
Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 32.
DCHD isn’t releasing the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus.
The county’s health department said out of the 5,108 tests performed that 3,366 of them came back negative.
Latest Stories
- Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 47 COVID-19 patients
- Nebraska Democrats renounce their Senate pick over comments
- Iowa Department of Public Health director retiring from job in July
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds confirms plan for felon voting executive order
- VP Pence to speak in Forest City, Iowa