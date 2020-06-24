Dakota County reports one more case of COVID-19, no new deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported one new case of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.

Health officials reported the total number of positive cases in Dakota County is at 1,758.

There were no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 34.

DCHD isn’t reporting the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said out of the 5,248 tests performed that 3,490 of them, came back negative.

The DCHD said that they’ve seen a sustained decrease in cases and are transitioning into Phase II of the Directed Health Measure.

TestNebraska will return to Dakota County on Thursday and Friday at the Dakota City Fire Hall.

