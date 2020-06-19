Dakota County reports five additional cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported five additional cases of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to 1,751.

Health officials confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 33.

DCHD isn’t providing the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

The county’s health department said out of the 5,178 tests performed that 3,427 of them came back negative.

