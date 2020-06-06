Dakota County reports 48 more recoveries, no new cases and deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The county has a total of 1,708 cases of the virus.

Health officials also reported no additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 27.

Health officials announced that there are 48 more recoveries in the county, brings the recovery number to 971.

DCHD said there have been 4,883 tests performed and 3,175 of them came back negative.

