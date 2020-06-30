Dakota County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 1 more death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases is now at 1,781.

Health officials announced one new deaths, raising the death toll to 36.

DCHD isn’t reporting the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.