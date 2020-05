DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported 26 more cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday.

The county’s total number of cases is 1,648.

Health officials have confirmed one additional virus-related death, raising the death toll to 21.

DCHD would like to express their deepest condolences to the families during these difficult times.

The county health department is not releasing any more information at this time.