Dakota County reports 14 more cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD), the total number of positive cases is now at 1,778.

Health officials announced one new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 35.

DCHD isn’t reporting the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

The DCHD said that they’ve seen a sustained decrease in cases and are transitioning into Phase II of the Directed Health Measure.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

