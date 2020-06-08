Dakota County reports 12 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported 12 more cases of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to 1,720.
Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 27.
DCHD said there are 1,290 people that have recovered from the coronavirus.
The county’s health department mentions that 4,928 COVID-19 tests have been performed with 3,208 of them negative.
