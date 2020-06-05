Dakota County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials have confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 Dakota County, Friday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, the county tallies 1,708 positive cases. The number includes 923 recoveries.

The county tallies 27 COVID-19 deaths.

The health department reports 4,844 tests have been administered for the virus, and 3,136 of those tests have returned negative.

As the county moves through different phases of reopening, the health department asks residents to remember the following: social distancing, wear a mask when in public, wash hands often, and sanitize common use areas.