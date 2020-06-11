Dakota County reports 10 more cases of COVID-19, one new death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported 10 more cases of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to 1,731.

Health officials confirmed one new virus-related death, raising the death toll to 31.

DCHD mentions there are 1,337 individuals that have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said out of the 4,989 tests performed that 3,258 of them came back negative.

