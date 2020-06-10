Dakota County reports one new case of COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) reported one new case of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to 1,721.

Health officials announced no additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 30.

DCHD mentions that 1,308 people have recovered from the virus.

The county’s health department said 4,960 tests were performed and 3,239 of them came back negative.

