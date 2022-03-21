SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — It’s a Dakota County tradition that started back in the 70s, city and school officials discussing their goals and needs for the year.

This year marks the 44th annual joint meeting and this is the first meeting since 2020 due to COVID-19.

The different departments in the county use the meeting to discuss potential improvements for the community such as housing and the school districts.

The South Sioux City mayor shared his priorities for the meeting.

“We’re going to talk about housing issues, we’re going to talk about labor issues, we’re going to talk about our sewer plants, we’re going to talk a little about our electricity situation that we’re working on right now. We’re going to talk about our coordination with the city, and the county, and the school and what we can do together to make sure we all understand each other’s issues,”

In addition, the South Sioux City Superintendent said he’s looking forward to partnerships that can stem from the joint meeting.

“We definitely are going to, from the school’s perspective, ask if there are any businesses or individuals that would like to come forwards and possibly provide a legacy gift to our activities complex. There will be a chance for naming rights on the field, on the track,”

Ground will be broken for the new activities complex upgrades after this year’s track and soccer season end.

Next year’s joint meeting will be held in Dakota City.