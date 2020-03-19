Dakota County locks courthouse, services now remote, by appointment only

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Courthouse announced Thursday they will be locking their doors and conducting business remotely and by appointment only in compliance with federal and state guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Joan Spencer, Dakota County Clerk, said the courthouse will remain staffed but unscheduled walk-in business will not be conducted.

Courthouse services alternatively will remain available by telephone, U.S. mail, FAX and online.

A list of office phone numbers and emails for different services can be found below.

Assessor 402-987-2101 assessor@dakotacountyne.org

Attorney 402-987-2151 dakotacountyattorney@gmail.com

Clerk 402-987-2130 jspencer@dakotacountyne.org

County Court 402-987-2145 kerri.wiese@nebraska.gov

Sheriff/Jail 402-987-2170

Treasurer 402-987-2131 dctreasurer@dakotacountyne.org

District Court 402-987-2114 phyllis.obermeyer@nebraska.gov

Driver Exam 402-494-8260

Register of Deeds 402-987-2161 dbenton@dakotacountyne.org

Juvenile Coordinator 402-987-2157 sdeck@dakotacountyne.org

Public Defender 402-987-2139 publicdefender@dakotacountyne.org

Veterans Service 402-987-2120 bjohnston@dakotacountyne.org

Health Department 402-987-2164 dchd@dakotacountyne.org

Emergency Manager 402-987-2106 dhagberg@dakotacountyne.org

Extension 402-987-2140 tpetersen3@unl.edu 1505 Broadway Street, Dakota City

Road Department 402-632-5006 dakotacoroad@nntc.net 1863 North Bluff Road, Hubbard

Planning & Zoning 402-632-5006 dakotacoroad@nntc.net 1863 North Bluff Road, Hubbard

Changes to policy can be found at the ‘Dakota County Emergency Management‘ Facebook page and on Dakota County’s website.

Latest Coronavirus Stories