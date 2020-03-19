Closings
Dakota County locks courthouse, services now remote, by appointment only

by: KCAU Staff

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Courthouse announced Thursday they will be locking their doors and conducting business remotely and by appointment only in compliance with federal and state guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Joan Spencer, Dakota County Clerk, said the courthouse will remain staffed but unscheduled walk-in business will not be conducted.

Courthouse services alternatively will remain available by telephone, U.S. mail, FAX and online.

A list of office phone numbers and emails for different services can be found below.

Assessor                                402-987-2101            assessor@dakotacountyne.org

Attorney                               402-987-2151            dakotacountyattorney@gmail.com

Clerk                                      402-987-2130            jspencer@dakotacountyne.org

County Court                       402-987-2145            kerri.wiese@nebraska.gov

Sheriff/Jail                            402-987-2170                    

Treasurer                             402-987-2131            dctreasurer@dakotacountyne.org       

District Court                       402-987-2114            phyllis.obermeyer@nebraska.gov

Driver Exam                        402-494-8260

Register of Deeds               402-987-2161            dbenton@dakotacountyne.org             

Juvenile Coordinator         402-987-2157            sdeck@dakotacountyne.org

Public Defender                  402-987-2139            publicdefender@dakotacountyne.org

Veterans Service                 402-987-2120            bjohnston@dakotacountyne.org

Health Department            402-987-2164            dchd@dakotacountyne.org

Emergency Manager         402-987-2106            dhagberg@dakotacountyne.org

Extension                              402-987-2140         tpetersen3@unl.edu  1505 Broadway Street, Dakota City

Road Department               402-632-5006            dakotacoroad@nntc.net              1863 North Bluff Road, Hubbard

Planning & Zoning              402-632-5006            dakotacoroad@nntc.net              1863 North Bluff Road, Hubbard

Changes to policy can be found at the ‘Dakota County Emergency Management‘ Facebook page and on Dakota County’s website.

