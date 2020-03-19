Dakota County locks courthouse, services now remote, by appointment only

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Courthouse announced Thursday they will be locking their doors and conducting business remotely and by appointment only in compliance with federal and state guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Joan Spencer, Dakota County Clerk, said the courthouse will remain staffed but unscheduled walk-in business will not be conducted.
Courthouse services alternatively will remain available by telephone, U.S. mail, FAX and online.
A list of office phone numbers and emails for different services can be found below.
Assessor 402-987-2101 assessor@dakotacountyne.org
Attorney 402-987-2151 dakotacountyattorney@gmail.com
Clerk 402-987-2130 jspencer@dakotacountyne.org
County Court 402-987-2145 kerri.wiese@nebraska.gov
Sheriff/Jail 402-987-2170
Treasurer 402-987-2131 dctreasurer@dakotacountyne.org
District Court 402-987-2114 phyllis.obermeyer@nebraska.gov
Driver Exam 402-494-8260
Register of Deeds 402-987-2161 dbenton@dakotacountyne.org
Juvenile Coordinator 402-987-2157 sdeck@dakotacountyne.org
Public Defender 402-987-2139 publicdefender@dakotacountyne.org
Veterans Service 402-987-2120 bjohnston@dakotacountyne.org
Health Department 402-987-2164 dchd@dakotacountyne.org
Emergency Manager 402-987-2106 dhagberg@dakotacountyne.org
Extension 402-987-2140 tpetersen3@unl.edu 1505 Broadway Street, Dakota City
Road Department 402-632-5006 dakotacoroad@nntc.net 1863 North Bluff Road, Hubbard
Planning & Zoning 402-632-5006 dakotacoroad@nntc.net 1863 North Bluff Road, Hubbard
Changes to policy can be found at the ‘Dakota County Emergency Management‘ Facebook page and on Dakota County’s website.
