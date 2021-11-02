Dakota County Jail expansion hits road block after vote against hiring construction manager

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Many residents and Dakota County Jail employees have been pushing for the building’s expansion, saying it will help with not only problems inside the jail, but also raise the city’s revenue.

Officials have been working to reach an agreement in the debate over the decision of hiring a construction manager to oversee the making of the new improvements to the Dakota County Jail.

“He would oversee the project, bid out certain things of the project and get a really hard cost on that and the board decided against moving forward,” said Bob Giese, Dakota County Commissioner.

The Dakota County Commissioners voted against hiring a construction manager, a serious road block for Sherriff Chris Kleinberg who has been advocating for the expansion for months.

But Giese said this is about the second or third time they have come to this decision.

“Some of the members though input was needed from the public and maybe taking it out to a public vote, but as I said before, this is such a unique project, that the federal government was behind the funding mechanism for the project, so there was no input needed,” said Giese.

Giese said he doesn’t see how the talk of expansion could continue without having a construction manager on board.

“The construction manager is a key part of the project moving forward. If we don’t have that, we can’t get hard costs on what potentially this facility would cost. Without a construction manager, I really see no path forward,” said Giese. “The way I looked at it was at the end of this, it would be revenue for the county which we are desperately lacking.”

Sheriff Chris Kleinberg also added that if the vote had been approved, the expansion would have granted inmates additional beds and better conditions and would have pumped more money back into the city, but with the vote being denied, he’s worried the county will suffer financially as a whole.