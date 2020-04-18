Dakota County health officials confirm nine more cases of COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 34.

The nine additional cases are:

One person under the age of 21

Six people between the ages to 21 and 59

Two people over the age of 60

DCHD has initiated a contact investigation.

Health officials said all of the close contacts of those that test positive for the virus will be notified by public health officials and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.