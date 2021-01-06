Dakota County Health give update on phase for vaccinations

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota County Health Department is anticipating moving into Phase 1B for COVID vaccines soon.
According to the department, adults ages 75 and older are the target population for Tier 1. The Health Department is in the process of setting up appointments for Dakota County residents aged 75 and older.
If you or a family member wants to reserve an appointment, you can call the Health Department at 402-404-9469 for English and 402-404-1187 for Spanish. The line will not be answered, but you will be asked to leave a voicemail with your name, age, and phone number.
Latest Stories
- Pelosi: Congress to reconvene tonight
- Live updates: Pelosi says House will resume validating Biden’s win at Capitol after riots
- Digital Exclusive: Sioux City man repairs cars for veterans in his garage
- Tri-state politicians respond to protests at Capitol
- Nearly 100 people gather for pro-Trump rally at Iowa Capitol