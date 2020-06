DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Wednesday.

The county now tallies 1,689 positive cases of the virus, according to the Dakota County Health Department.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the county totals 26 COVID-19-related deaths.