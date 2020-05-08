Dakota County Health Department reports over 300 new COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department has announced an additional 361 COVID-19 cases for the county.

The 361 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County brings the county’s total to 1,407 cases.

The Dakota County Health Department is still urging Nebraskans to follow the Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy:

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits.

No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.

Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you.

Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports, and no playgrounds.

Play at home, no group sports, and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities.

This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

