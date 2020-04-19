Dakota County Health Department confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19.
The 10 additional cases brings the county’s total to 44.
DCHD said the new cases are:
- Eight people between the ages of 21 and 59
- Two people over the age of 60
The health department mentions that they have initiated a health investigation and all of the close contacts of those that test positive for the virus will be notified by public health officials and be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.