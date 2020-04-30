Dakota County Health Department announces 74 additional COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department has reported 74 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, bringing the county’s total to 778 positive cases.

The numbers are continuing to rise and the Dakota County Health Department understands there may be questions.

As the testing in Dakota County increases, more confirmed cases are identified in which the health department will continue to contact those individuals who tested positive.

By contacting those individuals, they are able to move forward with more targeted community testing.

The Dakota Health Department will continue to move forward as they anticipate to see more confirmed cases with more area testing.

The health department will continue to update the community daily moving forward with any new positive results at 1:00 p.m.

The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the “Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Health.” Those six rules are:

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits.

Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot fule as much as possible.

Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you.

Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports, and no playgrounds.

Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities.

Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

