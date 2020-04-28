Dakota County food pantry volunteers continue to feed hungry

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – As the country has taken to working from home, essential employees in foodservice continue to work keeping the food system up and running for families in need during the pandemic.

In Dakota County, essential volunteers have maintained the food system for the most vulnerable population. Before the onset of this pandemic, about 1,900 people in the county were already food insecure.

Brenda Sale, who coordinates food security projects through the Nebraska Extension, said they are seeing an increasing number of people who need food each week at the food pantries.

“As companies continue to close, unemployment continues to rise, there are people who never thought they would be food insecure, who are now experiencing hardships in Dakota County,” Sale said.

The Voices for Food project, (VFF) started in 2014, collaborated with local human services agencies and volunteers, and created a network to address food insecurity at the community level. It was facilitated by the University of Nebraska, but its success lies solely in its volunteers.

“The Voices for Food Project was a six-state, five-year research project, which was conducted in 24 communities nationally, and Dakota County by far, has had the most success,” Sale said. “This success is because of the caring and serving people of Dakota County.”

Shutdowns caused by the pandemic, however, have put the food pantry system at risk nationally and locally.

During the first week of shutdowns, all four VFF pantry sites in Nebraska were at risk for closing their doors. Two announced that they’re shutting down, and a third was not sure if it could operate.

Sale said some local pantries hosted by churches also closed their doors in the first week of shutdowns.

Most pantries operate by volunteers, which are older adults, and they had to be asked to stay home, for their safety.

The Voices for Food Project, along with Pastor Doug Dill, at 1st Lutheran Church, St. Paul Methodist Church, and the Dakota City Fire Dept., worked together to keep all four pantries up and running.

Working with the Food Bank of Siouxland, the pantries created a drive-through pantry system, thus eliminating client to client contact and reducing volunteer contact. A pantry that usually operates with 10-15 volunteers is now operating with two to three people passing out food and a couple more volunteers navigating traffic.

Not only did Dakota City Fire Dept, keep its doors open for the Dakota City food pantry, but it also provided volunteer firemen to direct traffic and help pass out food. Sale said the volunteers made the essential service possible in Dakota County.

The Voices for Food Council has secured donations to buy extra food for Dakota County and is working to create a food reserve by buying from the Food Bank of Siouxland and packing its own food boxes.

During the past week, 96 food boxes were delivered to several human service agencies and the school district for those in need.

Dakota County residents responded to requests for donations and made several donations to the Food Bank of Siouxland in Dakota County’s name. The donations made funds available to build up some food reserves for the food pantries, and the council is working with the South Sioux City Community School District to try to put together more food drops for families who need them.

Sale said gathering resources and building up a food supply while maintaining social distancing has been one of the challenging projects to date for the VFF council.

Bill Garvey, a member of the VFF council, has played an important role in connecting the food council with the community, Sale said.

“A long term resident of South Sioux City, [Garvey] has been able to secure resources, connect us with support from Hy-Vee and the South Sioux City Community Foundation, Tyson Foods and several other agencies which have all played a role in reducing food insecurity in Dakota County,” Sale said.

Sale said numerous volunteers have helped make the food system viable during this pandemic and healthier in the summer with the produce program which last year put over 17,000 pounds of produce back into the same food system.

Since March 19th when social distancing guidance moved the pantries to the drive-up system, the VFF project has provided food boxes to 610 households and created an emergency fund of food boxes that have provided an additional 161 boxes to agencies that provide assistance to families.

Every $10 given to the Food Bank of Siouxland can acquire 130 pounds of food through our networks to feed the hungry children, elderly, and families in Siouxland.

General donations can be made to the food bank or marked for the Dakota City Food Pantry.

Visit siouxlandfoodbank.org or mail donation to Food Bank of Siouxland, P.O. Box 985, Sioux City, IA 51102.

