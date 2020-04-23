Dakota County COVID-19 cases more than double, total surges to 246

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County Thursday bringing the county to a total of 246 positive cases.
The Dakota County Health Department also released the age ranges of the new cases.They are listed below.
- 20 years old and younger: 14
- 21-40 years old: 87
- 41-59 years old: 119
- 60 years old and older: 26
The health department is urging all Dakota County residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected. What does that mean for you?
- Stay Home
- Stay home whenever possible
- Avoid gathering in groups
- Do not visit or host people who do not live with you
- Stay Healthy
- Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.
- Wash your hands.
- Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick
- Stay Connected
- Stay in touch with friends and loved ones
- Check in on people who may be alone or need help.
