Dakota County COVID-19 cases more than double, total surges to 246

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County Thursday bringing the county to a total of 246 positive cases.

The Dakota County Health Department also released the age ranges of the new cases.They are listed below.

20 years old and younger: 14

21-40 years old: 87

41-59 years old: 119

60 years old and older: 26

The health department is urging all Dakota County residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected. What does that mean for you?

Stay Home Stay home whenever possible Avoid gathering in groups Do not visit or host people who do not live with you

Stay Healthy Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with. Wash your hands. Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick

Stay Connected Stay in touch with friends and loved ones Check in on people who may be alone or need help.



