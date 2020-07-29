Dakota County Courthouse to reopen all entrances beginning on August 3

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Courthouse will be opening all of its entrances starting on Monday, August 3.

The Courthouse will implement the following strategies to protect its workforce from the COVID-19 while ensuring the continuity of operations as Dakota County reopens the building.

No one should be at the Courthouse who:

Has COVID-19

Been exposed to someone with the coronavirus within the last 14 days

A temperature of over 100.4 degrees

Has a new or worsening cough, difficulty breathing, body aches, sore throat, changes in taste or smell

Recently traveled outside of the U.S.

Officials said they’re working closely to follow the Federal and State guidelines for controlling the virus.

The public is strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and to follow the minimum social distancing guidelines of six-feet, which will be marked with an “X” on the floor.

FOR THE STAFF

Disinfect the common areas after every customer

Maintain good hygiene at all times—hand-washing and physical distancing

Employees will wear a mask when meeting the public other than through a transaction window.

Individual county offices may be closed if any employee within that office has been exposed or tested positive. PLEASE STAY HOME and contact your physician if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

With all of the entrances open, there is no restriction on parking.

The Courthouse adds that these guidelines may change rapidly.

For the latest information, visit Dakota County’s website and the Dakota County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories