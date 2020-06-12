Dakota County Courthouse set to reopen on June 15

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Courthouse has set June 15 as the date to reopen for in-person traffic.

The courthouse will fully reopen with several rules and guidelines in place.

The county said it will be implementing the following strategies to protect its workforce from COVID-19 while ensuring continuity of operations as they reopen the courthouse.

No one should be at the courthouse who:

Has COVID-19,

Has been exposed to someone who has the virus within the last 14 days,

Has a temperature over 100.4 degrees,

Has a new or worsening cough, difficulty breathing, body aches, sore throat, changes in taste or smell, or

Has recently traveled outside of the country

PUBLIC

The county encourages people to continue handling business by mail, email, fax, dropbox, or telephone.

Those needing to do business at the courthouse are encouraged to call ahead and are asked to expect a wait time.

The public is asked to use the north entrance C and exit entrances A & B at the courthouse.

The following measures will also be taken:

Limited members of the public will be allowed in the building based on office capacity

No children under 14 years of age or younger will be admitted whether alone or with a parent unless applying for a passport, getting an ID, or other essential business.

People are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

Minimum social distancing of six-foot (marked X) must be maintained

Water Fountains will be closed

Limited restroom use

Members of the public who will not observe safety provisions will be asked to conduct their business by mail, email, fax, dropbox, or telephone.

STAFF

Staff are asked to use north or south parking lots as the public is being directed towards the east entrance.

Employees are required to maintain good hygiene which includes washing their hands and physical distancing. The following measured will also be taken by staff:

Employees will disinfect common areas after each customer

Employees will wear a mask when meeting the public other than through a transaction window.

Individual county offices may be closed if any employee within that office has been exposed or tested positive.

Officials said they will closely follow Federal and State guidelines for controlling the spread of the virus and asking people to understand that these guidelines may change rapidly.

