Dakota County confirms three more cases of COVID-19, one new death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to 1,746.

Health officials reported one new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 33.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

The county’s health department said out of the 5,128 tests performed that 3,382 of them came back negative.

