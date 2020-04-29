Dakota County confirms 704 total COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County Wednesday.

According to Dakota County Health, there are a total of 704 cases in the county. The health department has not provided any more information in regards to these new cases of the coronavirus. There has been one death related to the coronavirus in the county.

The state of Nebraska tallies a total of 3,374 positive cases of COVID-19 and 55 deaths.

The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the Six Rules to Keep

Nebraska Healthy.

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person

limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible

in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term

facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.