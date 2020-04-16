Dakota County confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, five people with the virus are 21-50 years old and the other is over the age of 60. Dakota County now has 9 total cases.

The health department has started a contact investigation. Any close contacts of those who just tested positive will be notified and be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. More information will be released when the investigations are completed.

Officials ask Dakota County residents to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected” by taking the following steps.

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible

Avoid gathering in groups

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands.

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check on people who may be alone or need help.

For more information of COVID-19 in Nebraska, click here.