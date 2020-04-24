DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County Friday, bringing the countywide total to 295 cases.
The Dakota County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Navy recommends reinstatement of fired carrier captain
- University of Iowa fraternity accused of holding party during virus shutdown
- WATCH: Gov. Ricketts provides Friday COVID-19 response update
- Dakota County confirms 49 new COVID-19 cases, 295 total
- US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000 as some states ease restrictions