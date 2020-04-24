Dakota County confirms 49 new COVID-19 cases, 295 total

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County Friday, bringing the countywide total to 295 cases.

The Dakota County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected.

