Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Dakota County confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two additional deaths from COVID-19 and 32 new cases in Dakota County, Thursday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, the county totals 1,046 positive cases including five deaths.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories