Dakota County confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two additional deaths from COVID-19 and 32 new cases in Dakota County, Thursday.
According to the Dakota County Health Department, the county totals 1,046 positive cases including five deaths.
