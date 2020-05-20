Closings
Dakota County confirms 17th COVID-19 death, 11 new cases

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one additional death and 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Wednesday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, the county now totals 1,565 COVID-19 cases.

The total number of cases included 17 deaths.

