Dakota County confirms 17th COVID-19 death, 11 new cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one additional death and 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Wednesday.
According to the Dakota County Health Department, the county now totals 1,565 COVID-19 cases.
The total number of cases included 17 deaths.
