PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A part of Hwy 40 was briefly closed on Monday due to a semi crash that caused liquid nitrogen to spill into a ditch in Plymouth County.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:12 a.m. at Hwy 140 and 240th Street, between Remsen and Kingsley.