Dakota County confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA COUNTY, NEB. (KCAU) – Health officials have confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, Nebraska Friday.

The county now has a total of 25 positive cases.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, 13 of the new cases are in people between the ages of 21- 60.

Three of the new cases are in people under the age of 20.

The Dakota County Health Department has initiated a contact investigation. All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

Any additional information will be released when investigations are completed.

