Dakota County confirms 136 more cases of COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department has confirmed 136 more cases of COVID-19.

The county’s total number of cases is 608.

The health department said that the numbers are continuing to increase and understand there may be questions.

DCHD mentions that as the testing in the county increases, more confirmed cases are identified and they will continue to contact those positive cases.

Health officials said by contacting those individuals, they are able to move forward with more targeted community testing.

DCHD also said that this will likely continue as they anticipate to see more confirmed cases with more area testing.